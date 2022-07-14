Menu

Canada

Tiff Macklem to make speech following Bank of Canada interest rate hike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike' Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike
WATCH: Bank of Canada surprises many with key interest rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak at a webinar hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business on Thursday.

The speech comes one day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point, marking the largest rate hike since 1998.

The rate hike signaled the bank was moving quicker to clamp down on soaring inflation, which reached a nearly 40-year-high of 7.7 per cent in May.

Read more: ‘A big shock’: Canadians feeling squeezed by Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes

In a news conference on Wednesday, Macklem said the supersized rate hike was necessary to avoid having to take even larger steps in the future and highlighted the importance of restoring “low, stable and predictable inflation.”

However, the faster approach the Bank of Canada is taking to raise interest rates is also raising concerns about the possibility of a recession, with RBC forecasting a mild recession next year.

Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada raise interest rates more than expected' Bank of Canada raise interest rates more than expected
Bank of Canada raise interest rates more than expected

Macklem is speaking via videoconference. His remarks will be published online later Wednesday afternoon.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
