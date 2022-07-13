Accused has first court appearance 8 years after murder of Colton Crowshoe

Send this page to someone via email

For eight years the case remained unsolved. The murder of Colton Crowshoe haunted the family every day.

View image in full screen A picture of Colton Crowshoe who was found dead by police in 2014.

Crowshoe went missing after leaving a house party in the northeast community of Abbeydale on July 4, 2014. Three weeks later, the 18-year-old’s body was found in a water retention pond near Stoney Trail and 16th Avenue N.E.

View image in full screen Drivers search for evidence related to the death of Colton Crowshoe in a pond on Monday, Sept. 14, 2015. Global News / Sarah Offin

Calgary Police charged 27-year-old Wiley Provost with second-degree murder in the death of Crowshoe earlier this month.

It is believed that Colton and the accused were known to each other and that they left the Abbeydale house party together.

Wiley Provost was supposed to make his first court appearance via closed circuit television in a Calgary courtroom Wednesday morning. Provost is in custody but he didn’t appear via CCTV, instead Crown Prosecutor Shane Parker attended on his behalf.

The family said they needed to be in court to represent Crowshoe.

Nicole Johnston is Crowshoe’s aunt. She came along with other family members, including Crowshoe’s father Jimmy and grandmother Valerie.

View image in full screen Crowshoe’s family speak to media outside court. Jill Croteau/Global News

“Today begins for the family, and Jimmy and his children, a very hard journey to come,” Johnston said. “These next few months are going to be difficult as they re-live what happened to Colton.

“Thank you to all who stood with us and supported us and walked with us and helped us along the way,” Johnston said.

“We have finally come today, Colton’s legacy is going to live on,” Valerie Crowshoe added.

Wiley’s next court appearance is set for August 15.