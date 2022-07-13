Menu

Canada

Iconic Quebec City club accused of kicking out patrons for being ‘too homosexual’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2022 1:06 pm
Le Dagobert nightclub is located on Quebec City's famous Grande Allée Street, pictured above. View image in full screen
Le Dagobert nightclub is located on Quebec City's famous Grande Allée Street, pictured above. Universal Images Group/The Canadian Press

One of Quebec City’s iconic nightclubs is embroiled in a controversy over an alleged homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee.

A man says Le Dagobert nightclub kicked him and his friends out last weekend because their clothes and dance moves were considered “too homosexual” and offended other patrons.

Read more: Montreal drag queen to meet with elected officials after library storytime cancelled

Nicolas Gaudreault made the accusations on social media, triggering strong backlash against the venue located along Quebec City’s famous Grande Allée Street.

Trending Stories

Gaudreault says some people in the club threw bottle corks at them and uttered discriminatory remarks toward the group.

Read more: Anti-hate experts concerned about rise in online threats toward LGBTQ2S+ events in Canada

Story continues below advertisement

Le Dagobert posted on Facebook earlier this week that it fired one of its employees in response to the accusations of homophobia.

The nightclub refused a request for comment Wednesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
