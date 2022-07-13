Iconic Quebec City club accused of kicking out patrons for being ‘too homosexual’

Send this page to someone via email

One of Quebec City’s iconic nightclubs is embroiled in a controversy over an alleged homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee.

A man says Le Dagobert nightclub kicked him and his friends out last weekend because their clothes and dance moves were considered “too homosexual” and offended other patrons.

Nicolas Gaudreault made the accusations on social media, triggering strong backlash against the venue located along Quebec City’s famous Grande Allée Street.

Gaudreault says some people in the club threw bottle corks at them and uttered discriminatory remarks toward the group.

Le Dagobert posted on Facebook earlier this week that it fired one of its employees in response to the accusations of homophobia.

The nightclub refused a request for comment Wednesday.