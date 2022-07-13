Menu

Crime

Brantford police advise public on release of high-risk sex offender

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 12:42 pm
Brantford Police say a man, convicted of sex offences in 2016, has been released from jail and required to live in the city limits as conditions of his parole. View image in full screen
Brantford Police say a man, convicted of sex offences in 2016, has been released from jail and required to live in the city limits as conditions of his parole. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Brantford police (BPS) say a recent public advisory about the release of a high-risk sex offender is “in the interest of public safety.”

The service says treatment, counselling and curfew restrictions connected with 62-year-old William Michael Smith’s return to the community will be monitored in a joint effort with the Correctional Service of Canada.

Smith, convicted on 32 charges in 2016, was recently paroled June 28 and his release conditions require he take up residence in Brantford.

Read more: ‘It would mean a lot’: Survivors of Mohawk residential school push for park in surrounding green space

Sexual interference, sex assault and possession of child pornography were just some of the offences Smith was accused of.

Police say victims involved in the incidents have been notified of his release.

A BPS spokesperson says the advisory was issued under the authority of the Police Services Act, which allows for disclosure of personal information about an individual believed to pose “a significant risk of harm” to other persons or property.

 

