Canada

Fatal crash in N.S. leaves one dead, another seriously injured

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 9:26 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 13' Global News Morning Halifax: July 13
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a crash that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

In a recent release, police said a collision between a van and dump truck occurred on Highway 12 near South Alton, N.S. on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: Man accused of taking photos of women secretly at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth

The front-seat passenger of the van, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, a 52-year-old man, was transported to the hospital via Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.

Fatal crash in N.S. leaves one dead, another seriously injured - image View image in full screen
Submitted: Ian Swinamer

According to police, the 62-year-old driver of the van was not injured from the crash, but was transported to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The driver of the dump truck was left uninjured.

The highway was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but has since reopened, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

