Fatal crash in N.S. leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating a crash that left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

In a recent release, police said a collision between a van and dump truck occurred on Highway 12 near South Alton, N.S. on Tuesday afternoon.

The front-seat passenger of the van, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The rear-seat passenger, a 52-year-old man, was transported to the hospital via Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the 62-year-old driver of the van was not injured from the crash, but was transported to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

The driver of the dump truck was left uninjured.

The highway was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but has since reopened, police said. The investigation is ongoing.