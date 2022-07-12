Update on 4th COVID vaccine doses in Ontario coming Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

An update is set to be provided Wednesday on fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses in Ontario.

Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled to speak from the Queen’s Park media studio at 11 a.m.

Moore will discuss expanding access to fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the province.

He will also provide an update on the province’s rapid antigen testing program.

Moore told The Canadian Press last week that the province is considering expanding eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people under 60 years of age.

