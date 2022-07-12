Menu

Health

Update on 4th COVID vaccine doses in Ontario coming Wednesday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario bracing for summer COVID-19 wave' Ontario bracing for summer COVID-19 wave
WATCH ABOVE: (July 5) With summer under way, there are concerns that another COVID-19 wave has begun. As Caryn Lieberman reports, Ontario’s opposition parties are calling for the expansion of fourth doses. – Jul 5, 2022

An update is set to be provided Wednesday on fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses in Ontario.

Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled to speak from the Queen’s Park media studio at 11 a.m.

Read more: Ontario considering expanding COVID-19 booster shots to all adults amid 7th wave

Moore will discuss expanding access to fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the province.

He will also provide an update on the province’s rapid antigen testing program.

Moore told The Canadian Press last week that the province is considering expanding eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people under 60 years of age.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO' COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO
COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO
