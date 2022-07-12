2 injured, 1 seriously, after Toronto crash

Two people have been injured, one of them seriously, after a crash in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the area of Queen Street West and Brock Avenue, which is west of Dufferin Street.
Police said there was a two-car crash and one of the cars jumped the curb, while the other went into a building.
A pedestrian was struck in the incident, police said, and serious injuries were reported.
Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A second patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.
Roads were closed in the area.
