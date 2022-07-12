Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 injured, 1 seriously, after Toronto crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 4:09 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Two people have been injured, one of them seriously, after a crash in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the area of Queen Street West and Brock Avenue, which is west of Dufferin Street.

Police said there was a two-car crash and one of the cars jumped the curb, while the other went into a building.

Read more: Downtown area reopens after gas leak at Toronto restaurant

A pedestrian was struck in the incident, police said, and serious injuries were reported.

Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A second patient was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, paramedics said.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads were closed in the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagCrash tagToronto tagToronto Paramedics tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagQueen Street West and Brock Avenue tagQueen Street West and Brock Avenue collision tagQueen Street West and Brock Avenue crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers