Traffic

1 killed in Saturday crash in Thames Centre, provincial police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted July 12, 2022 4:37 pm
FILE PHOTO.

Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County are investigating the cause of a fatal collision in Thames Centre over the weekend that left one person dead.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Cobble Hills Road and Evelyn Drive around 9:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Few details have been released, but in a statement Tuesday, police said one person was taken from the scene in life-threatening condition to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of family, police said.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

