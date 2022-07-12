SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 23 more COVID-19 deaths, rise of 54 hospitalizations as wave continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 1:59 pm
Quebec is reporting 23 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 54-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says there are 1,663 people hospitalized with the disease after 374 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 320 were discharged.

There are 38 people listed in intensive care, a decline of six patients.

Officials are reporting 2,076 new cases detected with PCR testing and that 6,659 health-care workers are off the job because of COVID-19.

Last week, Quebec’s public health director said the province joined Ontario in entering a seventh wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Luc Boileau said there were signs the wave would peak in July.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
