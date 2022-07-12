Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 10:55 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 12
WATCH: Montana Getty with what you need to know in your Tuesday, July 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

City hall update with Coun. Bev Dubois, Saskatoon Tribal Council and summertime snacks in Healthy Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Road construction update and safety reminder: Saskatoon city hall update

Construction season continues in Saskatoon. Many road projects are underway, with some stretching throughout the summer.

Ward 9 Coun. Bev Dubois provides an update on the major projects and a road safety reminder for drivers.

Road construction update and safety reminder: Saskatoon city hall update
Road construction update and safety reminder: Saskatoon city hall update

Saskatoon Tribal Council hosting traditional powwow

The Saskatoon Tribal Council is hosting traditional powwow celebrations at Merlis Belsher Place.

Tribal Chief Mark Arcand has details on how everyone can enjoy the celebrations.

He also has an update on prospective locations for the wellness centre and patio.

Saskatoon Tribal Council hosting traditional pow wow
Saskatoon Tribal Council hosting traditional pow wow

Nourishing and convenient summertime snacks in Healthy Living

If you’re heading outdoors with the family, maybe camping or hiking, be sure to include healthy snacks.

Registered dietitian Brooke Bullock has planning tips for preparing nourishing and fun snacks that are quick and convenient in this Healthy Living segment.

Nourishing and convenient summertime snacks in Healthy Living
Nourishing and convenient summertime snacks in Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 12

Chantal Wagner has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 12.

Saskatoon's top headlines: Tuesday, July 12
Saskatoon's top headlines: Tuesday, July 12
