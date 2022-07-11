Heat warnings issued for parts of southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures expected to hit the low-30s this week, a heat warning was issued for a number of areas in southern Alberta on Monday.

“Temperatures are forecast to moderate Thursday before climbing back into the 30s this weekend,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The weather agency said in some areas, temperatures could reach a high of 32 C on Tuesday and an overnight low of just 16 C.

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when “very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.”

The weather agency advised people living in areas under heat warnings to try to plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, take breaks to cool down and drink plenty of water.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

