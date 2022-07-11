Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warnings issued for parts of southern Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 6:30 pm
A file photo of a child playing in a fountain. View image in full screen
A file photo of a child playing in a fountain. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

With temperatures expected to hit the low-30s this week, a heat warning was issued for a number of areas in southern Alberta on Monday.

“Temperatures are forecast to moderate Thursday before climbing back into the 30s this weekend,” Environment Canada said on its website.

The weather agency said in some areas, temperatures could reach a high of 32 C on Tuesday and an overnight low of just 16 C.

Environment Canada said it issues heat warnings when “very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.”

READ MORE: Lethbridge prepares for heat wave as group call for provincial plan for hot days

Trending Stories

The weather agency advised people living in areas under heat warnings to try to plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, take breaks to cool down and drink plenty of water.

Story continues below advertisement

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge prepares for heatwave as group call for provincial plan for hot days' Lethbridge prepares for heatwave as group call for provincial plan for hot days
Lethbridge prepares for heatwave as group call for provincial plan for hot days
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagAlberta weather tagHeat Wave tagHeat Warning tagsummer weather tagsouthern Alberta weather tagAlberta heat wave tagHeat warnings tagAlberta heat warnings tagSouthern Alberta heat wave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers