Lethbridge prepares for heat wave as group call for provincial plan for hot days

After much of Western Canada spent last summer under a prolonged “heat dome” that saw temperatures soar, Friends of Medicare wants Alberta’s provincial government to take action.

The group is calling on the UCP government to provide data investigating potential heat-related deaths, as well as to develop short-term crisis management and long-term risk mitigation strategies to deal with extreme heat events.

“Here in Alberta, we’ve never even acknowledged that it happened, let alone reviewed our response to it,” said Chris Gallaway, Friends of Medicare’s executive director. “We’re seeing B.C. announce a public alert system and a public co-ordinated response provincially, and we don’t have that here at all.

“We’re leaving it up to municipalities here to make some adhoc plans.”

In response to Global News questions asking about extreme heat measures, Alberta Health mentioned a 12.2 per cent increase to EMS’ operating budget this year to increase ambulances and paramedics on the road.

“The Alberta government remains fully committed to making sure our health system has the resources and capacity it needs during predictable and unpredictable public health events, such as extreme heat and weather conditions,” a statement from an Alberta Health spokesperson reads in part.

In Lethbridge, Environment Canada is predicting temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 30s early next week.

That means local groups are ramping up outreach efforts to ensure no one is missed.

“People who are experiencing homelessness or people who are living in low-income situations are at greater risk because they don’t have access to the resources necessarily, to keep cool,” said Alpha House executive director Kathy Christiansen.

Despite cooler days so far this year compared to last summer, outreach members are facing higher demand for their services.

“A lot busier this year. Our population is four times what we had say five years ago,” said Tracie Horvate, assistant director of mission operations at Streets Alive Mission.

“Every year we’re seeing a dramatic increase in people out in the street.”

The organization is preparing for even more work in the days ahead.

“We go out and disperse water, sunscreen, snacks, juice — whatever we can do to help,” Horvate said.