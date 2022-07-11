Menu

Comments

Crime

2 teenagers die after collision in Prince Edward County: Ontario Provincial Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 5:43 pm
OPP say the body of a woman was recovered from the Trent River in Campbellford on July 8, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP say the body of a woman was recovered from the Trent River in Campbellford on July 8, 2022. The Canadian Press file

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle collision in Prince Edward County.

They say the collision occurred on County Road 23 in the Township of Ameliasburgh around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP identify drowning victim on Burnt River from Toronto area

Police say an initial investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled.

Trending Stories

As a result, the driver, 19-year-old Justin Crowe, and the lone passenger, 17-year-old Sarah Bradbury, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
