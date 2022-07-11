2 teenagers die after collision in Prince Edward County: Ontario Provincial Police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle collision in Prince Edward County.
They say the collision occurred on County Road 23 in the Township of Ameliasburgh around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say an initial investigation indicates that the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled.
As a result, the driver, 19-year-old Justin Crowe, and the lone passenger, 17-year-old Sarah Bradbury, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
