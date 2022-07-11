Prime Minister Trudeau hears stories from Montreal violent crime victims

Send this page to someone via email

During a roundtable discussion at Sun Youth’s headquarters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the chance to hear different stories.

Victims of violent crime — most of them supported by the non-profit organization — detailed their experiences, all with a different message.

“There was a lot of different perspectives coming out of the table, a big diversity,” said Eric Kingsley, Emergency Services Director at Sun Youth.

“I think the overwhelming thing was the need for prevention. Dealing with youth and having the resources for community organizations, as well — I would say that was also a big topic.”

The Montreal police annual report for 2021, released last month, showed an uptick in violent crime.

Homicides were at their highest level in five years, and murders involving firearms tripled from 2020-2021.

Though Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has long demanded that the federal government ban handguns outright, the Liberal government’s recent gun control legislation falls short of that.

Bill C-21 would freeze the sale, import, purchase and transfer of handguns in Canada.

“We know that there is no one magic solution to ending gun crime and the challenges our young people are facing,” said Trudeau. “But I know that by listening and by working together, we’re going to be able to solve many of these problems.”

Sun Youth says over the last year and a half, they’ve noticed an increase in demand for its program that helps victims of crimes.

Betty Emmanuel got help from the organization last year, after experiencing domestic violence.

She says she first tried seeking help from a shelter, before ultimately finding refuge at Sun Youth.

“Everybody suffers and the system has to be a system that is fair and gives a fair shot to everyone,” said Emmanuel.

“Regardless of your colour, religion or story, violence is violence and we all came for a little help.”

