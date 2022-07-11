Waterloo buys robot lawnmower as it looks to reduce carbon emissions

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo, Ont., has announced the purchase of an emissions-free, automatic lawn mower as it looks to move towards a greener future.

It says that it is the first municipality in Canada to add an electric robot to its fleet.

“We’re always looking for ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move the city towards a cleaner and greener future. The automatic mower reduces our carbon footprint while allowing us to reallocate staff time more efficiently. The way it mows even helps to keep the grass thicker and healthier,” said Tim Wolfe, who manages park operations for the city.

Waterloo says it ran a successful test period before it bought the robot, which is said to be quiet with the ability to cut grass rain or shine, day or night.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says it purchased the Echo Turf Mower 2000 which can cut up to six acres in a charge.

“The unit has shown its ability to meet service levels efficiently while reducing our environmental impact,” said Jason Evans, manager of fleet service.

It is currently cutting the grass at the Laurel Creek Conservation Area cricket field.

Waterloo says the lawnmower can navigate around objects while also having an emergency off switch.

4:21 Tech Talk: Eco-friendly ways to care for your lawn Tech Talk: Eco-friendly ways to care for your lawn – Jul 7, 2021