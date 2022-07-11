CHML’s ‘Mayor of the Morning’ Paul Hanover dead at 97

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s longtime “Mayor of the Morning” has died, according to a statement from his family.

Iconic CHML morning show host Paul Hanover, who began his radio career in the 1940s, died at the age of 97 on Monday.

Hanover, who retired from broadcasting in 1991, is survived by his sister Fay, sons Ian and Lawrence, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His career also included 17 years of hosting game shows on CTV, including the hit It’s Your Move, and as a track announcer for The Jockey Club.

Born Solomon Yanover, his accolades include being named to Hamilton’s Gallery of Distinction – recognizing contributions to charitable boards and committees – as well as being named Citizen of the Year for the JNF Negev Dinner in 1974.

In 2016, son Ian told Global News doctors had given the radio legend about a year to live when diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

However, it was later determined Hanover didn’t have cancer following further testing.

The family thanked doctors, nurses, PSWs and other professionals who had helped Hanover in his final years in their statement.

In a last request, Hanover asked anyone who wanted to make a donation in his memory to choose their own charity.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday at the United Hebrew Memorial Chapel at 28 Ewen Rd., Hamilton.