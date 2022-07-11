Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CHML’s ‘Mayor of the Morning’ Paul Hanover dead at 97

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 1:17 pm
Iconic CHML morning show host Paul Hanover died at the age of 97 on July 11, 2022, according to a statement from his family. View image in full screen
Iconic CHML morning show host Paul Hanover died at the age of 97 on July 11, 2022, according to a statement from his family. Global News

Hamilton’s longtime “Mayor of the Morning” has died, according to a statement from his family.

Iconic CHML morning show host Paul Hanover, who began his radio career in the 1940s, died at the age of 97 on Monday.

Hanover, who retired from broadcasting in 1991, is survived by his sister Fay, sons Ian and Lawrence, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His career also included 17 years of hosting game shows on CTV, including the hit It’s Your Move, and as a track announcer for The Jockey Club.

Born Solomon Yanover, his accolades include being named to Hamilton’s Gallery of Distinction – recognizing contributions to charitable boards and committees – as well as being named Citizen of the Year for the JNF Negev Dinner in 1974.

Read more: CHML’s ‘Mayor of the Morning’ is doing well, years after cancer scare

Story continues below advertisement

In 2016, son Ian told Global News doctors had given the radio legend about a year to live when diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Trending Stories

However, it was later determined Hanover didn’t have cancer following further testing.

The family thanked doctors, nurses, PSWs and other professionals who had helped Hanover in his final years in their statement.

In a last request, Hanover asked anyone who wanted to make a donation in his memory to choose their own charity.

The funeral service will take place Wednesday at the United Hebrew Memorial Chapel at 28 Ewen Rd., Hamilton.

Click to play video: 'Rogers fallout after major internet outage' Rogers fallout after major internet outage
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CHML tagShalom Village tagCHML morning show host tagCHML Radio tagPaul Hanover tagchml legend tagian hanover tagpaul hanover cancer tagsolomon hanover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers