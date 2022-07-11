Peterborough police point stun gun at man to make arrest after knife brandished at off-duty officer

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say officers pointed a stun gun at a man to assist in his arrest early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m., an off-duty officer called police to report a man rummaging through vehicles in the area of Barnardo Avenue and Wolsely Street.

Police say the off-duty officer attempted to follow the suspect when the suspect pulled a knife out.

Upon arrival, on-duty officers were told the suspect was in a nearby backyard. He was located hiding behind a hedge.

Police say an officer drew their conducted energy weapon and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A 23-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count each of failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was released on another undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 2, police said Monday.

