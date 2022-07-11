Menu

Crime

Peterborough police point stun gun at man to make arrest after knife brandished at off-duty officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 12:48 pm
Peterborough police say an officer drew a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man early July 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say an officer drew a stun gun to assist in the arrest of a man early July 9, 2022. File / Global News

Peterborough police say officers pointed a stun gun at a man to assist in his arrest early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:30 a.m., an off-duty officer called police to report a man rummaging through vehicles in the area of Barnardo Avenue and Wolsely Street.

Police say the off-duty officer attempted to follow the suspect when the suspect pulled a knife out.

Read more: Lindsay police officer ‘legally justified’ to use Taser in arrest, SIU finds

Upon arrival, on-duty officers were told the suspect was in a nearby backyard. He was located hiding behind a hedge.

Police say an officer drew their conducted energy weapon and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A 23-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count each of failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused was released on another undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 2, police said Monday.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service – Feb 2, 2021
Crime Peterborough Police Service Peterborough crime Taser assault with a weapon Conducted Energy Weapon Stun gun

