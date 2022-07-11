5 Songs You Must Hear This Week: 11 July 2022

Once again, I’ve assembled a list of five essential songs distilled from the more than 500 submissions that came in last week. Please feel free to check my work.

1. Saint Asonia, Above It All

Introvert EP (Spinefarm/Universal Music Canada)

Recommended If You Like: Songs with lots of crunch

After leaving Three Days Grace, singer Adam Gontier took some time off and regrouped with this band featuring his brother Cale on bass and Staind’s Mike Mushok on guitar. Their latest is a fat-free seven-track EP that’s over in 24 minutes. Feeling angry and isolated? This should help you know you’re not alone.

2. Dirty Heads, Life’s Been Good

Under the Shade of Green (AWAL)

RIYL: Reggae covers of 70s hits

Back in 1978 at the height of the Eagles’ fame, Joe Walsh released Life’s Been Good, a tongue-in-cheek look at 70s rock star excess. It’s still a staple of classic rock radio. Now it’s being introduced to a new generation via Dirty Heads and their updated reggae take on the song. The 185 mph Maserati has been swapped for an Impala that barely get over the speed limit—and that’s just the start.

3. dEVOLVE, Running Up That Hill

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Kate, obviously

Speaking of covers, inspired by the Stranger Things’ Running Up That Hill phenomenon, dEVOLVE has deconstructed the song and reassembled it into this arpeggio-laden club banger that will keep the Running party (and cash windfall) going for a little while longer. Synthwave, baby.

4. Alex G, Runner

God Save the Animal Exist (Domino)

RIYL: Videos that reference Tom Petty

Alex G (Alex Giannascoli on his driver’s license and Sandy to some of his friends) started out releasing material on Bandcamp before graduating to running his own indie label before cycling through various other labels. He’s now with Domino (home to bands like Wet Leg, Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys, and many more), so expect a big summertime push on this track. The video is a subtle reference to Tom Petty’s The Waiting in which the band backs him up on a nearly empty stage.

5. The Rare Occasions, Seasick

Single (Independent)

RIYL: Poppy, garage-y songs in the style of Tokyo Police Club

They’re from New England (where they went to university) but now based in LA, they seem to have found their footing with a sound that might remind you of early Arctic Monkeys, The Shins, or maybe even a little Strokes. This self-released song will soon turn up on their new EP.

