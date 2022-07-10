Okanagan Granfondo returns to Penticton attracting over 3000 riders

Send this page to someone via email

Over 3000 cycling enthusiasts flocked to Penticton for the 10th annual Okanagan Granfondo on Sunday.

Granfondo is one of North America’s premier cycling events and attracts amateur and elite cyclists from around the world.

“It was an amazing feeling. It’s so scenic and it’s a beautiful ride, but super painful in the end, let me tell you,” said Gordon Finlayson of Vancouver who completed the 121-kilometre Velocefondo route.

Granfondo holds up to its Italian meaning “big race” and riders chose from four distances ranging from 48 kilometers to 153.

The race began in Penticton and stretched through Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, and Kaledon.

“Exhausting! A couple of cramps. It was pretty tough, the third hill was tough, and then it gets hot, and when it gets hot, oh my goodness,” said Mateo Michalec who completed the 85-kilometre Mediofondo route.

“But it was good, it was a perfect day and good for the early start.”

For many riders, this was the first race after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

“Phenomenal, great supporters out here and a super event. Glad to be back with two years of COVID,” said Finlayson.

Although the race is grueling it was all smiles at the finish line.

“It was amazing, it was beautiful scenery, and the roads were really well kept as well and the signage was fantastic, said Granfondo racer Denise Tade.

The event wrapped up with a family fun zone, live music, and a BBQ.