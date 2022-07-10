Lightning sparks wildfire at B.C./Yukon border

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire in the Cassiar Fire Zone, approximately 47 kilometres north of Atlin.
The Tagish Lake wildfire is approximately 123 hectares in size and is classified as lightning-caused.
Ground crews are on-site with support from aerial resources. The response is being coordinated between BCWS and Yukon Fire Management.
B.C and the Yukon have a mutual aid agreement to allow for a quick and efficient response to wildfires within the mutual aid zone, says BCWS.
The blaze started just before 10 a.m. Saturday and is burning on both sides of the B.C./Yukon border.
Wildfires threaten several provinces
