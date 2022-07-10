Menu

Environment

Lightning sparks wildfire at B.C./Yukon border

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 4:37 pm
Tagish Lake wildfire in the Cassiar Fire Zone, approximately 123 hectares in size. View image in full screen
Tagish Lake wildfire in the Cassiar Fire Zone, approximately 123 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire in the Cassiar Fire Zone, approximately 47 kilometres north of Atlin.

The Tagish Lake wildfire is approximately 123 hectares in size and is classified as lightning-caused.

Ground crews are on-site with support from aerial resources. The response is being coordinated between BCWS and Yukon Fire Management.

Read more: B.C. wildfire risks forecasted to increase with warmer weather on the way

B.C and the Yukon have a mutual aid agreement to allow for a quick and efficient response to wildfires within the mutual aid zone, says BCWS.

The blaze started just before 10 a.m. Saturday and is burning on both sides of the B.C./Yukon border.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires threaten several provinces' Wildfires threaten several provinces
Wildfires threaten several provinces
