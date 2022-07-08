SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Raptors sign forward D.J. Wilson

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 2:42 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed forward D.J. Wilson to a multi-year contract.

The six-foot-10, 230-pound native of Mount Shasta, Calif., signed three 10-day contracts with the Raptors last season. He averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds and 13.5 minutes in four appearances.

Wilson also played in 31 games (23 starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League, averaging 17.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 27.8 minutes.

Wilson was picked 17th overall by Milwaukee in the 2017 NBA draft after three seasons at Michigan (2014-17).

He holds career averages of 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 12.3 minutes in 146 games (six starts) with Milwaukee, Houston, and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
