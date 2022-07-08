Menu

Politics

U.S. women should be careful of period-tracking apps: White House

By Jeff Mason Reuters
Posted July 8, 2022 2:58 pm
Roe v. Wade overturned: Biden says not enough votes to change filibuster for abortion rights
WATCH: Roe v. Wade overturned: Biden says not enough votes to change filibuster for abortion rights

Women in the United States should be wary of apps that track their menstrual periods after the rollback of federal abortion rights, a White House official said Friday.

“I think people should be really careful about that,” Jen Klein, the director of the White House’s Gender Policy Council told reporters Friday, when asked whether the administration recommended that women delete such apps.

The Department of Health and Human Services has published “practical instructions on how to delete certain apps that are on your phone” she added.

Biden signs order protecting contraception access nationwide
Biden signs order protecting contraception access nationwide

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft)

