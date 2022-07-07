Whistleblower says Patrick Brown approved third-party payment amid Conservative campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown‘s campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.

Debra Jodoin says in a statement released through her lawyer that she briefly worked as a regional organizer for Brown’s campaign from May to the beginning of June.

She says she’s been a longtime organizer with the Conservative Party of Canada and joined Brown’s campaign at his request.

Jodoin says Brown told her “it was permissible to be employed by a company as a consultant, and then for that company to have me volunteer with the campaign.”

She goes on to say Brown connected her by “text message with a third party for that purpose.”

Jodoin says she grew concerned with the arrangement and “suspected it was not OK,” and shared her concerns with the party through counsel.

A source had previously told Global News the allegation that sparked Brown’s disqualification from the party’s leadership race involved a company in Brampton paying workers for Brown’s campaign.

