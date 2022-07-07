Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Whistleblower says Patrick Brown approved third-party payment amid Conservative campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2022 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Patrick Brown fighting disqualification from Conservative leadership race' Patrick Brown fighting disqualification from Conservative leadership race
He was seen as one of the Conservative party's front runners, but the federal Conservatives have disqualified Patrick Brown from the party's leadership race. Abigail Bimman explains why, how Brown is fighting back and whom he's blaming.

A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown‘s campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.

Debra Jodoin says in a statement released through her lawyer that she briefly worked as a regional organizer for Brown’s campaign from May to the beginning of June.

Read more: Patrick Brown: Liberal MP seeks probe on whether CPC ‘benefitted’ from alleged wrongdoing

She says she’s been a longtime organizer with the Conservative Party of Canada and joined Brown’s campaign at his request.

Jodoin says Brown told her “it was permissible to be employed by a company as a consultant, and then for that company to have me volunteer with the campaign.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She goes on to say Brown connected her by “text message with a third party for that purpose.”

Jodoin says she grew concerned with the arrangement and “suspected it was not OK,” and shared her concerns with the party through counsel.

Click to play video: 'Political commentator reacts to Patrick Brown being booted from CPC leadership race' Political commentator reacts to Patrick Brown being booted from CPC leadership race
Political commentator reacts to Patrick Brown being booted from CPC leadership race

A source had previously told Global News the allegation that sparked Brown’s disqualification from the party’s leadership race involved a company in Brampton paying workers for Brown’s campaign.

– With files from Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
patrick brown tagConservative leadership candidates tagpatrick brown campaign tagpatrick brown conservative party of canada tagpatrick brown disqualified tagpatrick brown ethics tagpatrick brown whistleblower tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers