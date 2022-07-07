Severe thunderstorm watches issued for B.C.’s southeast, Central Interior regions

Send this page to someone via email

Severe thunderstorm watches are underway in several regions across the province.

Environment Canada has issued watches for parts of the Kootenays, the Central Interior and northeast B.C.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the national weather agency said in its warnings.

In B.C.’s southeast, regions under the severe thunderstorm watch include Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Regions in the Central Interior include the Cariboo, Chilcotin, Bulkley Valley, Stuart-Nechako and Prince George, with the Peace River region also being added.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging wind and torrential rainfall.

