Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for B.C.’s southeast, Central Interior regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 5:17 pm
A graphic showing regions in B.C. and Alberta that are under a severe thunderstorm watch for Thursday, July 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A graphic showing regions in B.C. and Alberta that are under a severe thunderstorm watch for Thursday, July 7, 2022. Skytracker / Global News

Severe thunderstorm watches are underway in several regions across the province.

Environment Canada has issued watches for parts of the Kootenays, the Central Interior and northeast B.C.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the national weather agency said in its warnings.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6' Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6
Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 6

In B.C.’s southeast, regions under the severe thunderstorm watch include Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay and Elk Valley.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Regions in the Central Interior include the Cariboo, Chilcotin, Bulkley Valley, Stuart-Nechako and Prince George, with the Peace River region also being added.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging wind and torrential rainfall.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: July 6' B.C. evening weather forecast: July 6
B.C. evening weather forecast: July 6

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagWeather tagBC weather tagPrince George tagPeace River tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch tagKootenays tagCariboo tagChilcotin tagEast Kootenays tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers