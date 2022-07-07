Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 3:59 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Thursday afternoon that officers were at the scene of the collision on Highway 401 just east of Highway 400.

Schmidt said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound transfer lanes from the collectors to the express when the “rider lost control.”

Read more: OPP lay more than 14,000 charges in safety campaign over Canada Day week

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Schmidt said the transfer lanes were closed, but all other westbound lanes on the highway were open.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team is at the scene investigating.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
