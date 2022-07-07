Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Thursday afternoon that officers were at the scene of the collision on Highway 401 just east of Highway 400.

Schmidt said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound transfer lanes from the collectors to the express when the “rider lost control.”

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Schmidt said the transfer lanes were closed, but all other westbound lanes on the highway were open.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team is at the scene investigating.

Motorcycle collision #Hwy401 transfers collector to express west of Keele St. Rider in critical condition, transfer lanes closed until approx 4pm. #TorontoOPP investigating any witnesses please call 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/dJzRxNXA5G — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2022