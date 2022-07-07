Pedestrian dies in collision with Cargo train in Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police are investigating a fatal train collision that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a CP Cargo train and a pedestrian along the CP Railway on Princess Street North near Colborne Street.

The pedestrian, an adult female from Chatham, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

“Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service offer their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the female party,” states the police media release.

The investigation is ongoing.

