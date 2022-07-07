Ears looking at you, kid! Simba the goat gunning for longest ears record

Send this page to someone via email

We kid you not –— this goat is all ears.

Simba, a baby goat with extraordinarily long ears, has become a bit of a viral sensation in his home country of Pakistan and beyond, with his owner claiming his goat has the longest ears in the world.

View image in full screen Simba is seen in Karachi, Pakistan on June 16, 2022. Yousuf Khan / Getty Images

Simba’s breeder, Mohammad Hasan Narejo, told AFP he’s approached the Guinness World Records to see if he can claim a new category for the Greatest of All Time (GOAT, get it?) kid. Currently, no such category exists, but with ears that currently span more than a metre, Simba is sure to rank high up on any potential list.

According to reports, Simba was born last month in Karachi, and his ears have since grown to the length of 54 centimetres, each.

“Within 10 to 12 days of his birth he was already appearing in all the national and international media — and won a beauty contest,” a proud Narejo told AFP, adding that “within 30 days he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame.”

View image in full screen Simba and his owner share a sweet moment. Yousuf Khan / Getty Images

And while his Dumbo-like lugs have propelled him to celebrity status, they also present some challenges.

The BBC reports that Narejo has stopped just short of tying Simba’s ears in a knot or a bow, but he does have to fold them behind his back to keep him from tripping over them. Narejo has also designed a wearable harness to help keep the ground grazers out of the way.

Narejo said he’s also had to contend with rival breeders snooping around, and has turned to prayer and tradition to ward off any malice.

“We recite Koranic verses and blow on him to cast away the evil eye,” he said.

View image in full screen Simba’s owner shows off the kid’s incredible ear span, which is more than a metre long. Yousuf Khan / Getty Images

“Following a long tradition we inherited from our elders, we have fastened a black thread around him that is fortified with Koranic verses.”

It’s unclear whether Guinness will create a category to recognize Simba’s low-hanging ears, but considering there are records for longest ears on a dog and goat breed with the shortest ears, we hope it’s just a matter of time before Simba makes it into the books.

Narejo said he’ll raise his goat as a stud to help spotlight Pakistan as a top goat-breeding country.

“Simba’s Pakistan name must roam the whole world,” he said.