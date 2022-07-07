Kingston police seek sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is responsible for a recent sexual assault.

According to police, the assault happened at roughly 3 a.m. on July 3.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was walking alone in the area of Division and Colborne streets.

She was approached by a white crossover-style SUV and was offered a ride by a man who said he was an Uber driver.

The woman accepted the ride as it appeared to be an Uber vehicle.

But while inside the vehicle the woman was sexually assaulted by the driver, police say. She yelled at the driver, who stopped the car and provided her with the opportunity to flee the scene.

The vehicle in question is described as a white SUV hatchback, with a dark cloth interior, which was clean and appeared to belong to a non-smoker.

No licence plate number was obtained and the specific make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

A cellphone was attached/mounted to the dash, similar to how other ride-share vehicles would be equipped.

Police say the male suspect is described as being in his late 50s to early 60s with a medium build. He had a full head of curly salt-and-pepper hair. He was possibly wearing a red shirt and notably spoke with an accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Stephen Rines at 613-549-4660 ext. 6407 or by email at srines@kpf.ca.

