Crime

Belleville police search for stabbing suspect

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 10:16 am
Belleville police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Belleville police are looking for a man they say stabbed another man Thursday morning. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville police are searching for a suspect after attending a call at 2:30 Thursday morning regarding a male who was stabbed in the Pine Street area.

The male suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to Kingston General Hospital for treatment.

The K9 unit and emergency response unit located the suspect’s residence; however, the suspect remains outstanding.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the involved parties know each other, so there is no safety concern for the public.

