Belleville police search for stabbing suspect

Belleville police are searching for a suspect after attending a call at 2:30 Thursday morning regarding a male who was stabbed in the Pine Street area.
The male suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to Kingston General Hospital for treatment.
The K9 unit and emergency response unit located the suspect’s residence; however, the suspect remains outstanding.
Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the involved parties know each other, so there is no safety concern for the public.
