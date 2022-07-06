Driver allegedly travelling at 191 km/h stopped around Aurora, Ont., police say

Police around Aurora, Ont., say they stopped a car driving at 191 km/h on a highway who allegedly defended himself by saying he was “going with the flow of traffic.”
In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) highway safety division said the incident took place on Highway 404.
Officers with OPP’s Aurora detachment allegedly clocked the driver speeding in the high-occupancy lane of the highway, reserved for vehicles with multiple occupants, such as ride shares and public transit.
Police said he was charged with stunt driving, not having insurance, failing to display two license plates and improper use of the HOV lane.
The driver faces a 30-day license suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound stay.
