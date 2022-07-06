New Brunswick pedestrian dies after highway car crash

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Rothesay.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, police learned that a man was “gravely injured” on Highway 1.

The man, a 52-year-old from Summerville, N.B., died at the scene. He was a pedestrian.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.