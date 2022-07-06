Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick pedestrian dies after highway car crash

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 6' Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died following a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Rothesay.

At around 1 p.m. on Monday, police learned that a man was “gravely injured” on Highway 1.

The man, a 52-year-old from Summerville, N.B., died at the scene. He was a pedestrian.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.B. RCMP officer charged in 2021 arrest following Quebec police watchdog probe

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and an autopsy was scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick RCMP tagRothesay tagHighway 1 Crash tagpedestrian dead tagNB car crash tagRothesay accident tagrothesay car crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers