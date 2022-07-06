Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal home sales drop 11% since last year: Quebec brokers association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 3:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal housing market summer forecast' Montreal housing market summer forecast
WATCH: With stocks entering a bear market and fears that interest rates could continue to rise, the housing market is facing an uncertain future as we head into summer. Real estate broker Nick Markou joins Global’s Laura Casella with a summer forecast to help both buyers and sellers make the right decision. – Jun 16, 2022

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says June’s Montreal home sales dropped 11 per cent since the same time last year, but the market is still favouring sellers.

The association says 4,078 homes changed hands last month, down from 4,589 last June.

The figures are below 4,333, the monthly sales average since 2017, and signal that the market is continuing to slow.

Read more: Bank of Canada’s interest rate increases, causing anxiety and confusion among Canadians: Study

Single-family homes and condominiums saw nine per cent and 10 per cent drops in year-over-year sales, while 25 per cent fewer duplexes and triplexes were part of transactions.

The median price of a single-family home reached $570,000 last month, a 12 per cent increase from June 2021, but a $6,000 decrease from May 2022.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Variable mortgages have surged in popularity. Are they still the cheaper choice?

New listings totalled 6,573 last month, up 23 per cent from last June, when they amounted to 5,325.

“The next few months will finally usher in a downward trend in overbidding and a winding down of the continuing rise in prices compared to 2021,” said Charles Brant, director of the association’s market analysis department, in a release.

“Overall, prices have been stabilizing since last May, indicating that the Montreal market has reached its peak, especially in a context where it is becoming increasingly difficult for households to qualify for a mortgage loan.”

Click to play video: 'How will rising interest rates affect homeowners?' How will rising interest rates affect homeowners?
How will rising interest rates affect homeowners? – Jun 29, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Condos tagMontreal housing tagMontreal real estate tagQuebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers tagsingle-family homes tagMontreal home sales tagJune 2022 home sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers