Entertainment

Karaoke bus: Calgary transit turns to music to improve ridership experience

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:50 pm
Calgary Transit unveiled its karaoke bus parked at Brentwood station on July 6, 2022 where riders could sing a tune in the decorated bus to entertain fellow transit users. View image in full screen
Calgary Transit unveiled its karaoke bus parked at Brentwood station on July 6, 2022, where riders could sing a tune in the decorated bus to entertain fellow transit users. Global News

Calgary Transit has taken some notes from celebrity talk show host James Corden’s segment of carpool karaoke and brought its own version to cowtown.

On Wednesday, Calgary Transit unveiled the Karaoke Bus at Brentwood station dazzled with flashy lights, mics and of course — a karaoke machine filled with a variety of music.

Click to play video: 'James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes' James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes
James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes – May 21, 2019

It’s a way the transit service hopes to improve its customer experience.

“Our Karaoke Bus is one of the ways we’re bringing some fun into your commute,” a news release stated.

Throughout the summer, the karaoke bus will take a tour around the city to “entertain random bus routes” along with being parked at some events throughout the next two months.

Click to play video: 'Karaoke singer Frankie Cena on winning an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sing On’' Karaoke singer Frankie Cena on winning an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sing On’
Karaoke singer Frankie Cena on winning an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sing On’ – Oct 9, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Transit tagCTrain tagJames Corden tagCarpool Karaoke tagBrentwood Station tagCalgary bus karaoke tagCalgary transit karaoke bus tagkaraoke bus tag

