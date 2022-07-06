Karaoke bus: Calgary transit turns to music to improve ridership experience

Calgary Transit has taken some notes from celebrity talk show host James Corden’s segment of carpool karaoke and brought its own version to cowtown.
On Wednesday, Calgary Transit unveiled the Karaoke Bus at Brentwood station dazzled with flashy lights, mics and of course — a karaoke machine filled with a variety of music.
James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes
It’s a way the transit service hopes to improve its customer experience.
Trending Stories
“Our Karaoke Bus is one of the ways we’re bringing some fun into your commute,” a news release stated.
Throughout the summer, the karaoke bus will take a tour around the city to “entertain random bus routes” along with being parked at some events throughout the next two months.
Karaoke singer Frankie Cena on winning an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sing On’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments