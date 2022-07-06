Karaoke bus: Calgary transit turns to music to improve ridership experience

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Calgary Transit has taken some notes from celebrity talk show host James Corden’s segment of carpool karaoke and brought its own version to cowtown.

On Wednesday, Calgary Transit unveiled the Karaoke Bus at Brentwood station dazzled with flashy lights, mics and of course — a karaoke machine filled with a variety of music.

0:56 James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes James Corden forces Céline Dion to give away shoes – May 21, 2019

It’s a way the transit service hopes to improve its customer experience.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our Karaoke Bus is one of the ways we’re bringing some fun into your commute,” a news release stated.

Throughout the summer, the karaoke bus will take a tour around the city to “entertain random bus routes” along with being parked at some events throughout the next two months.

2:44 Karaoke singer Frankie Cena on winning an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sing On’ Karaoke singer Frankie Cena on winning an episode of Netflix’s ‘Sing On’ – Oct 9, 2020