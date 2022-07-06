Deceased identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County

Send this page to someone via email

On July 3, 2022, around 1:33 p.m., Oxford County OPP, fire department, and paramedic services responded to a collision at a Gunn’s Hill Road, Norwich, Oxford County address.

Police said a motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Gunn’s Hill Road and collided with a pickup truck head-on.

“As a result, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries,” said a police news release.

“They were transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Neal Daniel Whyte of Cambridge, Ont.

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and also went to hospital for treatment.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continues to investigate.