Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Deceased identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 3:33 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made arrests in two neighbour disputes on the Canada Day long weekend. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP made arrests in two neighbour disputes on the Canada Day long weekend. The Canadian Press file

On July 3, 2022, around 1:33 p.m., Oxford County OPP, fire department, and paramedic services responded to a collision at a Gunn’s Hill Road, Norwich, Oxford County address.

Police said a motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Gunn’s Hill Road and collided with a pickup truck head-on.

Read more: Patrick Brown disqualified from Conservative leadership race

“As a result, the driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries,” said a police news release.

Trending Stories

“They were transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Neal Daniel Whyte of Cambridge, Ont.

Read more: Strathroy-Caradoc police seeking public assistance in recent vehicle robbery

Story continues below advertisement

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and also went to hospital for treatment.

The OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continues to investigate.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagOPP tagCrash tagCollision tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagOxford County tagDeceased identified tagmotorcyclist identified tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers