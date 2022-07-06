Kingston, Ont. ranked third best small city in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Resonance Consultancy, a leading adviser in real estate, tourism and economic development has come out with its list of 25 top-performing Canadian cities with populations under 200,000 and Kingston has made the list.

The Limestone City placed third, behind Victoria and Kelowna, BC.

The results are based on a unique methodology that analyzes key statistics as well as user-generated reviews and the online activity on channels such as Google, Facebook and Instagram.

“Our Best Cities rankings have been the global benchmark for measuring city performance since 2014, used by global governments and media like National Geographic and AFAR to evaluate the trajectory of the world’s urban centres both large and small,” said Chris Fair, Resonance president and CEO.

“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment,” he added.

Resonance’s Best Cities rankings consider cities as places to live, work or visit, by using a wide range of factors that show positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors. These range from the number of quality culinary experiences and museums to employment, direct flight connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

Here is the top 10:

1) Victoria, B.C.

2) Kelowna, B.C.

3) Kingston, Ont.

4) Niagara Falls, Ont.

5) Waterloo, Ont.

6) North Vancouver, B.C.

7) Burlington, Ont.

8) Guelph, Ont.

9) Fredericton, N.B.

10) Lethbridge, Alta.

