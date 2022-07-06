A chronology of Patrick Brown’s political career

A timeline of the ups and downs in Patrick Brown’s political career:
1998: elected president of the Ontario PC Youth Association.
2000: elected as city councillor in Barrie, Ont.
2003: re-elected as Barrie city councillor.
2006: elected as MP for Barrie.
2015: elected as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives.
Jan. 24, 2018: CTV publishes a report about allegations of sexual misconduct and several of Brown’s top staffers resign.
Jan. 25, 2018: Brown announces he will step down as PC leader to focus on fighting the allegations.
Feb. 16, 2018: Interim Progressive Conservative leader Vic Fedeli says Brown has been kicked out of the caucus. Brown joins the new PC leadership race at last minute.
Feb. 26: Brown withdraws from the PC leadership race.
July 3: Brown announces his candidacy for regional chair of Peel Region.
July 27: Premier Doug Ford announces cancellation of elections for regional chair in Peel. Brown announces mayoralty bid for Brampton, Ont.
Oct. 22. Brown is elected mayor of Brampton.
March 13, 2022: Brown launches bid to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
July 5, 2022: The Conservative Party of Canada announces Brown is disqualified from the leadership race due to “serious allegations of wrongdoing.”
