Canada

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon endorses David Eby for B.C. premier

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Speculation begins on who will be B.C.’s next premier' Speculation begins on who will be B.C.’s next premier
There is a lot of speculation following Premier John Horgan's announcement Tuesday that he is stepping down.

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon has now weighed in on potentially running for the leadership of the BC NDP following the resignation of Premier John Horgan last week.

He says it is not the right time for his family but he is endorsing another potential candidate.

“I have reached out to David Eby, I called him last night. I am encouraging him to run for leadership. He would make a fantastic premier and if he were to choose to run, I would support him 100 per cent,” Kahlon told Global News.

“He’s compassionate, he’s thoughtful, and he’s delivered big things for this province already.”

The BC NDP has been John Horgan’s party since 2014.

It’s not just because he’s been the leader since then, but because he has left his mark on everything the party has done to get and maintain power.

Now that the 62-year-old has announced his intentions to step down, the province’s New Democratic Party will hold what’s expected to be a hotly contested leadership battle this fall.

The 44-year-old Vancouver-Point Grey MLA David Eby has been leading B.C.’s effort to curb widespread and systemic money laundering in casinos, overhaul ICBC and address the ongoing housing crisis.

He has strong connections to political organizers in Vancouver and is growing a support base beyond that.

Click to play video: 'Global BC Political Panel: What does John Horgan’s resignation mean for the NDP?' Global BC Political Panel: What does John Horgan’s resignation mean for the NDP?
Global BC Political Panel: What does John Horgan’s resignation mean for the NDP?

— with files from Richard Zussman.

