Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 6

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 10:54 am
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, July 6.

Saskatchewan Rattlers and Ashley Callingbull.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Rattlers rebounding after poor 2021 season

After a rough season last year, the Saskatchewan Rattlers are looking very good early on in 2022.

Players are attributing that to new head coach Dean Demopolous.

Brad Kraft, the team’s vice-president, looks at some of the differences that have the Rattlers battling for a playoff position.

Saskatchewan Rattlers rebounding after poor 2021 season

Ashley Callingbull newest ambassador for Blades, Rush

Canadian model, actor and First Nations activist Ashley Callingbull will be spending more time in Saskatchewan.

She is also a motivational speaker and has been named the newest ambassador for the Saskatoon Blades and Saskatchewan Rush.

Cullingbull joins Chantal Wagner to discuss her goals when it comes to being an ambassador for the team.

Ashley Callingbull newest ambassador for Blades, Rush

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 6

Warming up Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 6
