Morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 6

Saskatchewan Rattlers and Ashley Callingbull.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan Rattlers rebounding after poor 2021 season
After a rough season last year, the Saskatchewan Rattlers are looking very good early on in 2022.
Players are attributing that to new head coach Dean Demopolous.
Brad Kraft, the team’s vice-president, looks at some of the differences that have the Rattlers battling for a playoff position.
Ashley Callingbull newest ambassador for Blades, Rush
Canadian model, actor and First Nations activist Ashley Callingbull will be spending more time in Saskatchewan.
She is also a motivational speaker and has been named the newest ambassador for the Saskatoon Blades and Saskatchewan Rush.
Cullingbull joins Chantal Wagner to discuss her goals when it comes to being an ambassador for the team.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 6
Warming up Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.
