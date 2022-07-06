Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Clement Virgo’s ‘Brother’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2022 10:26 am
A person wearing a mask is seen walking in front of the TIFF Bell Lightbox and the TIFF parking garage sign on the first day of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where in the past a large line up will fill the space with movie goers waiting for the movie screening in Toronto on September 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan. View image in full screen
A person wearing a mask is seen walking in front of the TIFF Bell Lightbox and the TIFF parking garage sign on the first day of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where in the past a large line up will fill the space with movie goers waiting for the movie screening in Toronto on September 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan.

TORONTO — Clement Virgo’s adaptation of a coming-of-age novel set in Toronto’s hip hop scene is bound for the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Brother,” based on the 1990s-set book of the same name by David Chariandy, will make its world premiere at TIFF in September.

Chariandy’s novel won the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize in 2017 and was a finalist for Canada Reads two years later.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cameron Bailey appointed CEO of Toronto International Film Festival

“Brother” stars Lamar Johnson of “The Hate U Give” and Aaron Pierre, whose credits include “The Underground Railroad.”

The Canadian director Virgo is perhaps best known for his 2015 miniseries adaptation of “The Book of Negroes” for CBC/BET.

Story continues below advertisement

TIFF is set this year for Sept. 8 to 18.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
TIFF tagToronto International Film Festival tagBrother tagToronto Film Industry tagToronto Film tagclement virgo tagTIFF 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers