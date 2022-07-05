Reports of people killed in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Sorrento, B.C.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been reopened following a fatal vehicle incident.
Originally, DriveBC said traffic was impacted at Little River Road near Sorrento, about 65 km east of Kamloops.
The highway was reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic, and motorists were told to expect delays.
B.C. Emergency Health Services says it responded to a two-vehicle incident just before 1 p.m., with four paramedic ground units and a supervisor. BCEHS added that no patients were transported to hospital.
However, CFJC Today in Kamloops is reporting that a witness who stopped to offer assistance told them two males and one female had been killed.
In an email to Global News, RCMP said officers from the Chase detachment were called to assist B.C. Emergency Health Services after a report of a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
Police said at least one person has died, and that a collision deconstructionist has been called to assist in the investigation.
Motorists are being advised to monitor DriveBC for the latest highway conditions.
