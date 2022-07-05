Menu

Crime

Northern Ontario teen charged after alleged assault involving bear spray

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 5:18 pm
Police allege bear spray was discharged at the business and several people were affected but none were seriously injured. View image in full screen
Police allege bear spray was discharged at the business and several people were affected but none were seriously injured. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 16-year-old from northern Ontario has been charged after an alleged assault involving bear spray.

The Ontario Provincial Police say officers with its Temiskaming Detachment responded to reports last week about an assault at a business in the city of Temiskaming Shores.

Police say an investigation found that an air soft pistol was fired at a group of people who were walking, and shortly after there was an “altercation” at the business.

Police allege bear spray was discharged at the business and several people were affected but none were seriously injured.

A 16-year-old Temiskaming Shores resident has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and firearms use.

The accused person is set to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice at a future unspecified date.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
