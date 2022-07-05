Toronto to accommodate, compensate Sikh security guards laid off over facial hair

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Sikh security guards removed from their positions in Toronto due to a conflict over facial hair required by their religion and COVID-19 masking rules will be rehired and compensated for their lost hours, an organization advocating for them said Tuesday.

The World Sikh Organization had complained to the city last month on behalf of more than 100 Sikh security guards, who it said were required to wear N95 masks sealed directly to the face — a rule that wouldn’t allow for facial hair.

The city said late Monday that it had directed its security contractors to accommodate and rehire Sikh employees who were removed from their positions.

The World Sikh Organization said Tuesday it had heard from the city that the affected guards would be compensated for lost hours of employment and returned to their positions.

“I’m glad that the city has finally arrived with a solution that works for these Sikh security guards,” Balpreet Singh, the organization’s legal counsel, said in an interview.

“But … I’m a little bit disappointed it took this long.”

Singh said the city also agreed to a suggestion from the organization to introduce a technique called “under masking” to help accommodate Sikh employees. The technique involves using a cloth or latex mask over facial hair before covering that mask with an N95.

“It’s been scientifically proven to form an effective seal,” Singh said. “That is pretty much what we had wanted. We’re just a little bit disappointed it took all this controversy in order to get to that stage.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he “strongly” believes that no one should be subject to discrimination for their religious beliefs.

“I’ve asked city staff to work with all contractors involved to immediately resolve this issue and to be absolutely clear that we respect people’s human rights, including freedom of religion,” he said in a written statement.

“I fully expect city staff to continue investigating this complaint and to make any changes necessary, up to and including legal action, to make sure Sikh residents and people of all religions are fully respected.”

The city said it had told its contractors to rehire affected employees immediately and accommodate those who’ve requested religious exemptions.

“The city has contracts with many large security guard organizations and is confident that these employees can be accommodated in other city settings, including shelters that are not in outbreak, if required,” it wrote in a statement.