Health

Report suggests offload delays at Guelph, Ont. hospital resulting in lack of ambulatory service

Committee of city council passes a motion calling on the province to provide more funding to alleviate delays.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 6, 2022 9:47 am
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service. View image in full screen
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The lack of available ambulances in Guelph, Ont., is causing concern with city council.

A report on paramedic service performances in 2021 was delivered to council at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

The report by Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services General Manager Stephen Dewar suggested there were a number of offload delays at Guelph General Hospital during the second half of last year.

Councillor Rodrigo Goller said that meant there were no ambulances around for emergency calls.

Read more: Guelph paramedics receive $6.1 million for in-home seniors care

“When someone calls for an ambulance, there is none available,” said Goller.

“There is an agreement with neighbouring municipalities so we can work with each other.”

But Goller said it continues to be a serious situation.

A motion was passed to accept the response time performance plan for 2023, and to call on the Ministry of Health to put in more funding and resources towards offload nurses.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said the latter would help alleviate the delays that paramedics are currently experiencing and allow them to attend to the next call.

Read more: Guelph paramedic chief says service will not go down as province looks at merger

“(The MOH) need to be able to provide funding hospitals for nurse who can take the patients being dropped off by ambulances,” said Guthrie.

“That would allow ambulances to get right back out to the next call.”

Click to play video: 'Sylvia Jones becomes Ontario’s deputy premier, minister of health' Sylvia Jones becomes Ontario’s deputy premier, minister of health
Sylvia Jones becomes Ontario’s deputy premier, minister of health – Jun 24, 2022

 

