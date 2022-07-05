Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Ranchers call for investigation into meat pricing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 1:33 pm
Beef and meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Que., on May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Beef and meat products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Aylmer, Que., on May 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp

A group of Canadian ranchers is calling for an investigation into meat pricing.

The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association says it’s asking the provincial and federal governments to look into what it calls an “imbalance” between the price ranchers receive for the cattle and the price consumers pay at the meat counter.

Read more: Class-action lawsuit filed in Quebec against meat-packing companies for price fixing

The group says many ranchers and feedlots are operating at a loss this year. Grass is still scarce on the Prairies due to last summer’s drought, and the cost of feed grain and fuel has skyrocketed since last year.

Trending Stories

But packers and retailers are reporting strong profits this year. The Stock Growers say they believe slaughterhouses may be intentionally running fewer shifts in order to keep wholesale beef prices high and allow fed cattle supplies to build up in the countryside.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., the Biden administration has already expressed concerns about rising meat prices and vowed to implement policies aimed at increasing competition in the meat-packing sector.

Read more: WheatStalk 2022 showcases importance of seed development in southern Alberta

According to Statistics Canada, the retail price of beef is up 11.2 per cent year-over-year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Business tagSaskatchewan News tagFood tagAgriculture tagSaskatchewan Stock Growers Association tagMeat packing tagmeat pricing tagmeat retailers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers