Blue Jays aim to stop 4-game slide, play the Athletics

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays (44-37, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-55, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -187, Athletics +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays enter the matchup with the Oakland Athletics as losers of four in a row.

Oakland has gone 9-29 at home and 27-55 overall. The Athletics have a 5-15 record in games decided by one run.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto is 44-37 overall and 19-19 on the road. The Blue Jays have a 33-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .418. Ramon Laureano is 10-for-35 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 12 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Frankie Montas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Story continues below advertisement

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.