Canada

Kitchener high school student chases duct tape prom dress crown

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 4:19 pm
Avalon Hagerman. View image in full screen
Avalon Hagerman. @wrdsb / Twitter

The Waterloo Regional District School Board says that a student at a Kitchener high school is one of 10 finalists in the Duck brand duct tape prom dress and tuxedo competition.

According to the company’s website, Avalon Hagerman spent 127 hours putting together her dress and accessories which were fashioned using 25 rolls of duct tape.

In a video posted on the contest’s website, the KCI student says she the theme of her dress is anxiety.

“I am a person who struggles with a lot of anxiety and it has been especially high during this time of the pandemic,” Hagerman explained.

She said that she believes a lot of other people can relate to her struggles with things like choosing a school and thinking about having to move away from home.

“So I thought I would use this theme in my art,” she said.

The rules of the contest say that each entrant must craft their outfit from duct tape, with the finalists being chosen in part due to how the tape is used in fashioning their outfit.

Voting is underway on the website to determine the grand prize winners for the perfect prom dress and one for the top tuxedo – their creators will each receive a $10,000 scholarship.

