St. Boniface Hospital names new president and CEO

St. Boniface Hospital is announcing Nicole Aminot as its new president and CEO.

“The SBH Board of Directors has come to know Nicole as a collaborative, results-oriented leader, who has a strong sense of ethics and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo,” says Debbie Brown, chair of the St. Boniface Hospital board of directors.

“We’ve also come to know her as someone who has demonstrated compassion towards both her colleagues here at St B, as well as the patients we serve, and who truly wants St. Boniface Hospital to be the best it can be.”

Aminot was selected after having acted in the position since October 2021.

Prior to being the interim president and CEO, she worked as the chief financial officer and executive director of support services, among other roles.

She’s also a current board member with HeathCareCAN — Manitoba’s sole representative and director on the national board.

Aminot is set to drop the “interim” title and assume the permanent role immediately.

