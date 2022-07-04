Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

St. Boniface Hospital names new president and CEO

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 2:03 pm
St. Boniface Hospital is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
St. Boniface Hospital is shown in this file photo. Manitoba Nurses Union

St. Boniface Hospital is announcing Nicole Aminot as its new president and CEO.

“The SBH Board of Directors has come to know Nicole as a collaborative, results-oriented leader, who has a strong sense of ethics and isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo,” says Debbie Brown, chair of the St. Boniface Hospital board of directors.

“We’ve also come to know her as someone who has demonstrated compassion towards both her colleagues here at St B, as well as the patients we serve, and who truly wants St. Boniface Hospital to be the best it can be.”

Read more: St. Boniface Hospital ER to be expanded, modernized with $141M in work

Aminot was selected after having acted in the position since October 2021.

Trending Stories

Prior to being the interim president and CEO, she worked as the chief financial officer and executive director of support services, among other roles.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s also a current board member with HeathCareCAN — Manitoba’s sole representative and director on the national board.

Aminot is set to drop the “interim” title and assume the permanent role immediately.

Click to play video: 'Province Announces St. Boniface Hospital Expansion and Modernization Project' Province Announces St. Boniface Hospital Expansion and Modernization Project
Province Announces St. Boniface Hospital Expansion and Modernization Project – Apr 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Health Care tagSt. Boniface hospital tagSt. Boniface tagwinnipeg hospital tagManitoba hospital tagPresident and CEO tagSt. B tagNicole Aminot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers