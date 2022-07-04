Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Peterborough eco-tourism business PedalBoro warns of Facebook page hack

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 12:32 pm
PedalBoro party-bike seen here in the Canada Day parade in Peterborough, Ont., on July 1, 2022. The company warns its Facebook page has been hacked. View image in full screen
PedalBoro party-bike seen here in the Canada Day parade in Peterborough, Ont., on July 1, 2022. The company warns its Facebook page has been hacked. Courtesy of PedalBoro

The owners of eco-tourism business PedalBoro in Peterborough, Ont., say a Facebook page hack is the latest obstacle as they rebound a two-year hiatus.

PedalBoro offers rentals of a 15-seat party bike for tours of the city’s downtown with stops at restaurants and pubs. The company – which launched in mid-July 2019 –  recently relaunched after being closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada’s electronic spy agency waging ‘long-term’ campaign against cyber criminals

On Monday owners Hillary Flood and Pete Rellinger said on July 1 they had been removed as administrators of their PedalBoro business page on Facebook and replaced by unknown users.

They believe the hack occurred while they were participating as a float entry in the city’s downtown Canada Day parade.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a major cause for concern since the Facebook page is often a key site for clients, Rellinger says, noting the page had more than 1,000 followers.

“A large portion of PedalBoro clients contact us through our Facebook Page Messenger to learn more about party-bike tours,” he stated. “We feel it’s our duty to get the word out to avoid any more harm now that our Facebook page has been compromised.”

Rellinger is advising the public not to engage with PedalBoro on Facebook or Facebook Messenger.

Trending Stories

“The only way to book a tour is through our website www.pedalboro.com. We do not accept e-transfers,” he said.

The owners say have contacted the Peterborough Police Service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to assist in the investigation.

PedalBoro co-owner Pete Rellinger is warning people the company’s Facebook page has been hacked. View image in full screen
PedalBoro co-owner Pete Rellinger is warning people the company’s Facebook page has been hacked. Facebook screenshot

Both owners are working to get the page deleted from the Facebook platform but say it is a challenge since the social network relies on automation systems for community standards reporting. They’ve endured a number of chatbots, forums and frequently asked question pages.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have built a lot of trust in the Peterborough community,” said Flood. “We worked hard for that trust and value it more than anything. Of course, we are devastated to lose such a vital outreach channel but until we can get our PedalBoro Facebook page taken down, the most important thing we can do is get the word out and hope that no one gets scammed by our own business page. This is our brand, our name, and we will not stop until this issue is resolved, however long it may take.”

The company still maintains an Instagram account.

Click to play video: 'Hitting the road with PedalBoro: a pedal party tour in Peterborough' Hitting the road with PedalBoro: a pedal party tour in Peterborough
Hitting the road with PedalBoro: a pedal party tour in Peterborough – Aug 22, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Facebook tagFraud tagPeterborough crime tagcybersecurity tagHackers tagCyberattack tagHack tageco-tourism tagPeterborough business tagPedalBoro tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers