Charges laid after collision involving stolen City of Regina truck leaves 1 seriously injured

A 39-year-old man faces several charges after a stolen City of Regina truck collided with another vehicle. The victim in the other vehicle is in hospital with serious injuries.

The incident started when the Regina Police Service (RPS) attempted a traffic stop on July 2 at approximately 12:20 a.m. on a City of Regina pickup truck near Arcola and Victoria avenues.

It was determined later that the City of Regina truck had been recently stolen. Police say the operator of the truck made no attempt to pull over and accelerated to a high speed eastbound on Victoria Avenue.

“Recognizing that the driver was not going to pull over and was operating at a dangerous speed, the officers pulled over to the side of the road in order to prevent a pursuit,” RPS stated.

“Moments later, the City of Regina pickup truck was in a collision with another vehicle on Victoria Avenue near Embury Street. The driver of the City of Regina truck fled on foot and police attended to the driver of the other vehicle who was seriously injured.”

The victim in the second vehicle was extracted with the assistance of the Regina Fire Department and EMS and was transported to the Regina General Hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

The RPS located and arrested 39-year-old Kyland Bowman in relation to this incident. Bowman is charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, motor vehicle theft and other offences.

Bowman was scheduled to make his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who has information that could assist police in this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

