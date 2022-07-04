Menu

Health

Merritt emergency department closed due to doctor shortage

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 11:25 am
The closure is due to limited physician availability, and those seeking emergency care in Merritt will need to call 911 or visit either Kelowna or Kamloops. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited physician availability, and those seeking emergency care in Merritt will need to call 911 or visit either Kelowna or Kamloops. Google Maps

Another emergency department has temporarily closed in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Merritt residents will be without an emergency department Monday, with the Nicola Valley Hospital closing that part of the facility from 8 a.m. July 4 until 8 a.m. July 5, due to unforeseen limited physician availability.

Click to play video: 'B.C. interior still being hit hard by COVID-19' B.C. interior still being hit hard by COVID-19
B.C. interior still being hit hard by COVID-19 – Feb 9, 2022

Interior Health is advising area residents that if they need help, in the event of an emergency, call 911 or use the emergency department at  Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or Kelowna General Hospital.

Read more: Staff shortage temporarily closed Merritt hospital’s emergency department

Others are advised to call HealthLink BC at 811 if they are unsure of the need to seek emergency care.

Emergency department closures have become increasingly common in recent months.

Click to play video: 'Concerns raised over access to lab testing in Vernon' Concerns raised over access to lab testing in Vernon
Concerns raised over access to lab testing in Vernon – Apr 11, 2022

In an interview last month, Interior Health indicated both staffing and capacity challenges are issues facing health care across the health authority, B.C. and Canada.

There are numerous job postings on Interior Health’s website and recruitment is an ongoing project.

Read more: Wait time at B.C. Children’s Hospital emergency department exceeds nine hours over weekend

